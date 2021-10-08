SilverLine: Government to allay concerns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 October 2021 18:39 IST

Project not to impact environment as latest technologies to be in use: Minister

SilverLine, the 529.45-km semi-high-speed rail corridor project, will be taken forward by allaying the concerns raised by the public, Minister for Sports and Railways V. Abdurahiman has said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Friday, Mr. Abdurahiman said studies carried out so far had not shown that the project would impact the environment adversely. The project would not cause pollution, as the latest technologies would be in use, he said.

Propaganda against the project was not founded on fact, the Minister said. “For example, in the Malabar region, it is being alleged that around 100 metres of land would be acquired alongside the tracks. In reality, only two metres, or a maximum of 25 metres would be needed,” he said.

The State Government expected to kick off the surveys for acquiring land for the SilverLine project soon, Mr. Abdurahiman said. The government had permitted the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-RAIL) to mobilise ₹2,100 crore for meeting the land acquisition costs via the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

SilverLine, connecting Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, was aimed at reducing the travel time to less than four hours, from the present 10 to 12 hours. The project was essential for the State, as the Railways had made it clear that more trains could not be introduced in the existing rail network, the Minister said.

On the Sabari Rail Project, Mr. Abdurahiman said that the Government expected to implement it in a time-bound manner. The Railways had now asked the State to submit the revised estimate, he said. The State Government had conveyed to the Central Government its willingness to bear half the project cost, he said.