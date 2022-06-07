SilverLine: Chief Secretary writes to Railway Board

The Chief Secretary has written a letter to Railway Board seeking clearance for the proposed semi-high-speed rail project. It has been around two years since the detailed project report (DPR) of the project was submitted before the board. The Chief Secretary has requested to speed up the process to provide the final approval for the project.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the Centre’s support for the project, apart from meeting him in person in New Delhi.