SilverLine cannot be hindered by removing markers: CM

IDUKKI

05 January 2022 20:13 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the SilverLine project cannot be hindered by removing boundary stones laid for it.

Reacting to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran’s comment that party workers would uproot the markers placed by the government to demarcate the alignment of the proposed semi-high-speed railway line, the Chief Minister said in Kumily on Wednesday that the project would be implemented even if opposed by vested interests.

Inaugurating the valedictory function of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Idukki district conference, Mr. Vijayan said the United Development Front government had stopped national highway (NH) development works when some groups opposed it. But the Left Democratic Front government completed NH development and the GAIL pipeline project with the support of the people. The government would implement all developmental projects even if opposed by some groups, he said.

