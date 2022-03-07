SilverLine: Alignment stones laid along 140 km

As part of social impact study of K-Rail

The initial works of the proposed semi-high-speed rail project launched by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail) are progressing fast, said a release from the K-Rail on Monday. The laying of alignment stones in identified properties has been completed in 140 km of the total 530-km long project.

The alignment stones have been laid along the route as part of holding the social impact study of the project under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

The data regarding the number of families to be affected and the number of families among them likely to be displaced, public and private buildings, houses, settlements and other properties likely to be affected by the proposed acquisition would be collected as part of the exercise.

The alignment stones were mainly fixed in districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam and Alappuzha, while the work on fixing the stones in Pathanamthitta will commence soon.

The highest number of stones were laid in Kasaragod district where 1,439 stones were laid in 14 villages, said the release.