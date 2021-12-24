SilverLine against people’s interests, says KSSP

KANNUR

‘Alignment of railway line not accurately demarcated’

The Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has appealed to the government not to go ahead with the SilverLine project, saying that it is against the interests of the State and its people.

KSSP president O.M. Shankar said the detailed project report (DPR), environmental impact assessment (EIA), and social impact assessment for the project had not been discussed with the public, and that the alignment of the railway line had not been accurately demarcated.

He said Kerala’s development approach was inclusive of all sections of society, and that it laid stress on social justice. “Based on the facts and information available, K-Rail’s SilverLine project should not be prioritised for the State’s development,” he added.

The SilverLine project is envisioned as a link between the emerging townships near its stations. Real estate business in those areas alone is estimated to generate over ₹10,000 crore in revenue for K-Rail.

KSSP general secretary P. Gopakumar said the project catered to the interests of the upper class. Although the SilverLine project benefits a minority, ordinary citizens, who constitute the majority, will suffer from its impact on environment.