SilverLine a disastrous project: Satheesan

January 01, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Describing SilverLine as a disastrous project both economically and environmentally, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the United Democratic Front will not let the project to kick off even if the Centre accords it sanction.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Satheesan asked how a government which did not even have the capacity to give midday meal to its school children was going to implement the project worth ₹2 lakh crore.

“Kerala is experiencing a financial crisis in such a scale that no other State in India has. The treasury is down and locked,” he pointed out.

He condemned the statement by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian against the Christian bishops who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In case if there is a difference of opinion, it should have been expressed decently. The use of such substandard language will only help the public despise politics itself,’’ he said.

According to him the Christian community in Kerala has a clear understanding of Sangh Parivar’s intentions.

“The Christians are facing attack all across the country and 254 churches have been burnt down in Manipur alone. The Sangh Parivar which brought in the anti-conversion law in several States is using the same to harass Christian priests and prayer groups,” he said.