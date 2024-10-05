ADVERTISEMENT

Silver jubilee celebrations of Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Oct. 6

Updated - October 05, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Suresh Gopi will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry at 9:30 a.m. on October 6 (Sunday), at Chamber Bhavan in Ashokapuram, Kozhikode. As part of the celebrations, the chamber is partnering with MoM, Bengaluru, for a B2B expo at the Calicut Trade Centre on October 19 and 20.

Chamber president Vineesh Vidyadharan said in a press release that the expo aims to encourage entrepreneurship and provide more opportunities for the business community in Kozhikode. The event will feature around 100 companies from the franchisee and dealership sectors, offering around 2,000 entrepreneurship and job opportunities.

Kozhikode / Kerala

