Silver Hills, Memunda HSS in neck-and-neck race for title as arts festival nears finale

The Kozhikode City, Chevayur, and the Koduvally sub-districts are engaged in a neck-and-neck race for the overall championship at the ongoing Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival. On Friday (November 22), the fourth day of the festival, the city sub-district maintained its lead with 621 points, followed by Chevayur with 595 points and Koduvally with 582 points.

As for the schools, Silver Hills HSS of Chevayur sub-district with 202 points, which had a clear lead on the third day, was pushed to second position by Memunda HSS of Thodannur sub-district with 206 points. GHSS Kokkallur of Balussery sub-district maintained its third position with 166 points.

The Malayalam drama (HSS category) at the Zamorin’s school ground was the biggest crowd puller of the day. The theatre fraternity of the city, which had been at the ground for the last three days for the drama competitions in the UP, HS, and HSS categories, emerged as the most critical observers of young talents on the stage.

Events such as Mohiniyattam, Mimicry, and Group Dance (HSS), along with Chakyar Koothu, Vanchippattu, Folk Dance, and Poorakkali, were also major attractions of the day.

The festival concludes on Saturday. Margam Kali, Kathakali, Folk Song, Group Song, Duff Muttu, Band, and tribal art forms such as Irula dance and Paliya dance are the highlights of the final day.