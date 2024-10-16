GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Silver Hills leading in Sahodaya CBSE school fest

Updated - October 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Lakshmy Krishna K.C. of Bharatiya Vidya Bhvan, Chevayur, Kozhikode, who won the first prize in violin recital (eastern), category 4, in the Kozhikode district-level Sahodaya CBSE School Arts Festival on Wednesday.

Lakshmy Krishna K.C. of Bharatiya Vidya Bhvan, Chevayur, Kozhikode, who won the first prize in violin recital (eastern), category 4, in the Kozhikode district-level Sahodaya CBSE School Arts Festival on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Silver Hills Public School is leading in the Kozhikode district-level arts festival of CBSE schools organised by Malabar Sahodaya School Complex, with performing arts events held at M.S.S. Public School, Malikkadavu, on October 16 (Wednesday).

As per the results available at 7.30 p.m., Silver Hills Public School is leading with 333 points, followed by Devagiri CMI Public School with 327 points, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Perumthiruthi, close behind with 267 points.

Lakshmi S.R of Alphonsa English Medium School Thamarassery, who won the first prize in violin (eastern) recital in category 3.

Lakshmi S.R of Alphonsa English Medium School Thamarassery, who won the first prize in violin (eastern) recital in category 3. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The arts festival featuring 62 CBSE schools and around 3,600 students is being held in four phases. There are 150 events in five categories. An IT fest in the first phase was held at Alphonsa English Medium School, Thamarassery, and off-stage events were held at Bee Line Public School, Kuttikkattur. The third phase of events was held on Wednesday. The final phase of competitions will be held on October 19 and 20 at Narikkuni English Medium School.

Adwaith N. Anirudh of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevayur, who won the first prize in flute recital, category 4.

Adwaith N. Anirudh of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevayur, who won the first prize in flute recital, category 4. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Published - October 16, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Kozhikode / Kerala / arts, culture and entertainment

