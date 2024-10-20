Silver Hills bags championship at CBSE Kozhikode District Kalolsav

Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, secured the overall championship in the CBSE District Kalolsav, concluding at the Narikkuni English Medium School campus in Kozhikode on Sunday, with a total of 692 points. Devagiri CMI Public School followed closely with 650 points, while Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School, Perunthuruthi, claimed third place with 507 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final segment of the District Kalolsav, held at Narikkuni, included competitions in various on-stage events. MLA M.K. Muneer inaugurated the segment on Saturday (October 19).

The second day primarily showcased group events, including Thiruvathirakkali, group songs, patriotic songs, group dance, mime, and One-act plays. Many events attracted a large audience and saw strong participation from students across various class categories. Silver Hills and Devagiri schools were in a neck to neck battle in several events.

The District Kalolsav was conducted in four segments. The first segment, the IT Fest, took place at Alphonsa School at Thamarassery. The second segment featured off-stage events at B-Line Public School at Kuttikkattor. The third segment, focused on performing arts, was held at MSS Public School at Malikkadavu.

Around 3,600 students from 62 CBSE schools are participating in the Kalolsav, featuring 150 events. Students who secure the top two prizes in each event and category will qualify for the State CBSE Kalolsav, scheduled to take place at Ahalia Public School in Palakkad from November 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.