Silver Hills bags championship at CBSE Kozhikode District Kalolsav

Devagiri CMI Public School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Perunthuruthi, are in the second and third positions respectively

Published - October 20, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The team of Silver Hills Public School, Paroppadi, that bagged first prize in One-Act Play at the CBSE District Kalolsav that concluded at Narikkuni in Kozhikode on Sunday.

The team of Silver Hills Public School, Paroppadi, that bagged first prize in One-Act Play at the CBSE District Kalolsav that concluded at Narikkuni in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, secured the overall championship in the CBSE District Kalolsav, concluding at the Narikkuni English Medium School campus in Kozhikode on Sunday, with a total of 692 points. Devagiri CMI Public School followed closely with 650 points, while Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School, Perunthuruthi, claimed third place with 507 points.

The team of Bhavans Vidyashram, Chelembra, performing group dance (Category-2 girls).

The team of Bhavans Vidyashram, Chelembra, performing group dance (Category-2 girls). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The final segment of the District Kalolsav, held at Narikkuni, included competitions in various on-stage events. MLA M.K. Muneer inaugurated the segment on Saturday (October 19).

The team of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Perunthuruthi, that bagged the first prize in Thiruvathirakkali.

The team of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Perunthuruthi, that bagged the first prize in Thiruvathirakkali. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The second day primarily showcased group events, including Thiruvathirakkali, group songs, patriotic songs, group dance, mime, and One-act plays. Many events attracted a large audience and saw strong participation from students across various class categories. Silver Hills and Devagiri schools were in a neck to neck battle in several events.

Devanandha A of KP Choyi memorial Sree Narayana Vidyalayam, Kunnamangalam, who bagged first prize in Bharatanatyam (Category 2-girls).

Devanandha A of KP Choyi memorial Sree Narayana Vidyalayam, Kunnamangalam, who bagged first prize in Bharatanatyam (Category 2-girls). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Participants of Nadan Pattu competition rushing towards the venue in spite of the blazing sun.

Participants of Nadan Pattu competition rushing towards the venue in spite of the blazing sun. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The District Kalolsav was conducted in four segments. The first segment, the IT Fest, took place at Alphonsa School at Thamarassery. The second segment featured off-stage events at B-Line Public School at Kuttikkattor. The third segment, focused on performing arts, was held at MSS Public School at Malikkadavu.

Participants in the Mime competitions taking a stroll on the ground.

Participants in the Mime competitions taking a stroll on the ground. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Around 3,600 students from 62 CBSE schools are participating in the Kalolsav, featuring 150 events. Students who secure the top two prizes in each event and category will qualify for the State CBSE Kalolsav, scheduled to take place at Ahalia Public School in Palakkad from November 8.

Participants of Thiruvathirakkali tasting a local delicacy after their performance.

Participants of Thiruvathirakkali tasting a local delicacy after their performance. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

