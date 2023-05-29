Silt from Meenachil to be handed over to KRL

May 29, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Close on the heels of a move by the Kottayam district administration to auction-off the silt removed from Meenachil river ahead of the upcoming monsoon, the authorities have commenced steps to hand over the material to the Kerala Rubber Limited (KRL).

In its latest order, the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation department has directed its executive engineer in Kottayam division to hand over 1,25,161 cubic metres of the silt to the public sector unit. The order, issued after the intervention of Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine, follows an earlier decision by the authorities to sell the material to the KRL on payment of the base price of ₹165 per cubic metres as fixed by the District Disaster Management Authority, along with the seigniorage/ royalty or GST.

As per the new order, the public sector undertaking has been granted permission to procure the material on the condition that it would pay up the cost as fixed by the government later. The decision is being made in view of a request in this regard from the KRL and also in consideration of the need to clear the material from its current location on the river banks near the hanging bridge at Peroor.

NGT order

According to K. Anil Kumar, convener of the Meenachil-Meenathara-Kodoor river relinking programme, a government-people collaboration that oversees flood-mitigation works in the river, the latest move is in line with a recent order by the National Green Tribunal that directed to store these deposits of sand and silt in a government-owned land away from the riverine area.

“Huge volumes of sand and silt have accumulated along the Meeanchil’s riverbed from Vellooparambu in the downstream to Erattupetta and also along its various branches on the eastern sides. This decision will ensure the protection of the waterbody while also serve as a shot in the arm of the rubber industry sector,’’ he said.

The KRL is located on a 164-acre property on the banks of Muvattupuzha river at Velloor. A significant portion of its land remains water-logged while the remaining area encompasses huge ponds used for depositing the industrial byproducts of the erstwhile Hindustan Newsprints Limited.

It was against this backdrop that the company has approached the government with a request for the silt, said a company source.

