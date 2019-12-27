Silent Valley reveals its ‘treasure trove’

A butterfly survey conducted in the Silent Valley National Park and its buffer zone has given encouraging results for nature enthusiasts.

As many as 40 new species were found during the five-day butterfly survey that concluded on Wednesday, dispelling concerns of ecological degradation raised in the aftermath of the disastrous floods of 2018 and 2019.

The last survey held in 2016 had recorded 180 butterfly species in Silent Valley. With the finding of 40 more species, the overall butterfly diversity of Silent Valley has risen to 220 species.

The survey was conducted by the Department of Forests in association with the Malabar Natural History Society (MNHS). Forty-one volunteers of the MNHS and forest staff camped in 18 camp sheds across Silent Valley and monitored the butterflies during the Christmas vacation.

Two camps

Two camps located near Nilambur South and Mukkali recorded over 100 species.

The large gathering of Blue tigers and crows in thousands was a sight that the surveyors could cherish for their whole life. An otherwise common Common mormon was seen very less during the survey, although their activity was quite well during the previous months.

The Western Ghat endemics Malabar tree nymph and Malabar rose were seen in large numbers across the camps. Sighting of White-tufted royal has become a new record for the national park. Travancore evening brown, which was recorded in 2016, was also found in the latest survey.

Sunil Kumar K.K., Deputy Conservator of Forests, headed the survey.

Assistant wildlife wardens V. Ajayghosh and A. Ashalatha, conservation biologist Anuraj R. Kaimal, and MNHS members Balakrishnan Valappil, V.K. Chandrasekhan, and Sushanth C. led the survey.