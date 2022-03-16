Silent Valley fire under control

Forest Minister seeks report on outbreak in national park’s buffer zone

A large team of forest watchers led by Silent Valley Wildlife Warden S. Vinod put out the wildfire that destroyed several hectares of forest in Silent Valley National Park’s buffer zone on Wednesday.

The fire that originated on Saturday in the south-west and eastern parts of the national park was doused after four days’ continuous efforts.

Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran has sought a report on what caused the wildfire outbreak in the Silent Valley buffer area.

WhatsApp collective

More than 100 personnel were pressed into service to control the fire. They included two dozen volunteers between 20 and 60 years of age mobilized through a WhatsApp collective.

“The Silent Valley National Park’s 89 sqkm core area was intact,” said Mr. Vinod. Although the fire destroyed a large area of deciduous forest at Thathengalam, Anavayi and Pothuveppadam areas in the buffer zone, no major trees were burnt.

“We lost no trees. And no animal death was reported,” said Mr. Vinod.

The fire remained on the ground as there was plenty of dry leaf litter and fallen or broken timber. It has been more than six years since a major ground fire took place in the Silent Valley buffer area. “The dry leaf litter was too much in these areas. So it helped the fire,” said the Wildlife Warden. Dry bamboos also helped the fire to rage.

Firewall

A 5.2 metre wide firewall or fire-line was taken around the national park’s core area in December as a protective measure. “This is one of the definite measures we adopt every year to protect the national park,” said Mr. Vinod.

Fire-fighters used blowers to control the fire from spreading to sensitive areas. Forest officials said that blowers were found effective in controlling the fire in spite of the shortcomings they have. “Blowers have to be used carefully, especially as we use petrol or diesel as fuel,” said the Wildlife Warden.

Mr. Vinod said that the fire was man-made and an investigation had begun into the incident. He said those behind the crime would be brought to book and stern action would follow.