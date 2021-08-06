Silence is the byword in party

MALAPPURAM

06 August 2021 23:10 IST

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal’s son Syed Mueenali Shihab has driven the party to embarrassment even as a section within the party has begun to use him as a weapon against party general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty.

Although no leader within the party has come out in support of Mr. Mueenali, a small group that opposes Mr. Kunhalikutty and his style of functioning has begun work to strengthen the allegations raised by the Thangal scion.

Mr. Mueenali is a vice president of the Muslim Youth League. He had spoken against Mr. Kunhalikutty on several occasions before and the party had chosen to ignore him.

However, his latest allegations against Mr. Kunhalikutty, linking him with a money laundering case against party mouthpiece Chandrika daily, have brought so much damage to the party. Silence was the reply from several leaders when the media approached them for their response. “We will speak at the appropriate forum,” they said.

Meanwhile, a note purportedly written by Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal in his letterhead appointing Mr. Mueenali to deal with the issues in the Chandrika daily emerged on social media on Friday. The note in Malayalam dated March 5, 2021 was not addressed to anyone. The note was being circulated as a proof showing Mr. Mueenali’s role in Chandrika matters.

Party sources on Friday said Chandrika’s finance manager P.M.A. Sameer, who was a party State secretariat member, was entrusted to appear before the Enforcement Directorate as Hyderali Thangal was in hospital.

The ED had summoned Mr. Thangal for questioning in connection with a money laundering case in the Chandrika daily.