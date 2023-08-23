SILA scholarships for civil engineering students at NIT-C announced

August 23, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - Kozhikode

The SILA scholarships for B.Tech. students of the Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), has been announced.

Akash Verma (third semester: CGPA 9.41), Sreelekshmi S. (Fifth semester: CGPA 9.32), and A. Anjana (Seventh semester: CGPA 9.88) will receive ₹50,000 each, for securing the top CGPA at the end of their first, second and third year of study of the B.Tech Civil Engineering degree programme. Astha Pandey (Third semester: CGPA 9.15), Rajdip Das (Fifth semester: CGPA 8.96), and Gompa Naveen (Seventh semester: 9.45) will receive ₹20,000 for securing the second highest CGPA.

The SILA scholarship was instituted by Sivaramakrishnan S. Iyer, an alumnus, in memory of his parents, Subramonia Iyer and Lekshmi Ammal. An amount of ₹40,00,000 was donated to the CREC Silver Jubilee Endowment Trust, the interest from which is being utilised for the disbursement of scholarships. For the year 2023-2024, the total scholarship amount is ₹2.1 lakh.