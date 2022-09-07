SILA scholarships at NIT-C announced

ADVERTISEMENT

B.Tech students of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) S. Sreelekshmi (3 rdsemester), A. Anjana (5th semester), and S. Kanyaparvathi (7th semester) have bagged the SILA scholarships instituted for toppers of the Department of Civil Engineering at the NIT-C for 2022-2023.

They will receive ₹50,000 each, for securing the top CGPA at the end of their first, second, and third years. Rajdip Das (3 rd semester) and Gompa Naveen (5th semester) will receive ₹20,000 each, for securing the second-highest CGPA at the end of their first and second years, while R. Harikrishnan (7 th semester) and S. Vishnuprasadha (7th semester) will receive ₹10,000 each, for jointly securing the second-highest CGPA at the end of their third year.

A press release said here on Wednesday that the SILA scholarship was instituted by a distinguished alumnus of Calicut Regional Engineering College (CREC) 1967–1972 B.Sc. Civil Engineering programme, Sivaramakrishnan S. Iyer, for students of the Department of Civil Engineering, NIT-C. The SILA scholarship was instituted in memory of his parents, Subramonia Iyer and Lekshmi Ammal. An amount of ₹40,00,000 was donated to CREC SJET (CREC Silver Jubilee Endowment Trust), the interest of which is being utilised for the disbursement of scholarships. For 2022-2023, the total scholarship amount was ₹2,10,000.