ADVERTISEMENT

Sikkim teachers in capital to study Kerala education model

January 27, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A State-level academic team from Sikkim reached the capital city on Saturday to study Kerala’s education model.

Twelve Sikkim State award winners and 27 commendation award winning teachers from government schools are on an exposure visit to the State, which has been organised by the Sikkim government.

The teachers will visit schools and interact with teachers here, besides seeing historically important places. They will also study the special aspects of the Kerala model of education.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty interacted with the team that visited Cotton Hill school at Vazhuthacaud here.

The team praised the Kerala model and the secular framework of the education system here.

The teachers from Sikkim will also visit Tamil Nadu during their 11-day trip.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US