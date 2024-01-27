GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sikkim teachers in capital to study Kerala education model

January 27, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A State-level academic team from Sikkim reached the capital city on Saturday to study Kerala’s education model.

Twelve Sikkim State award winners and 27 commendation award winning teachers from government schools are on an exposure visit to the State, which has been organised by the Sikkim government.

The teachers will visit schools and interact with teachers here, besides seeing historically important places. They will also study the special aspects of the Kerala model of education.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty interacted with the team that visited Cotton Hill school at Vazhuthacaud here.

The team praised the Kerala model and the secular framework of the education system here.

The teachers from Sikkim will also visit Tamil Nadu during their 11-day trip.

