Siju’s parents are waiting

Like Dijo Pappachan’s parents, Vittal Shenoy and his wife Shyamala are eagerly waiting for the safe return of their son Siju Vittal Shenoy, chief engineer of the chemical tanker Stena Impero that has been detained by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

As reported by The Hindu on Tuesday, the U.K.-flagged ship managed by the Swedish Stena Bulk has four Keralites on board, including its master Pulickamannil Gopinathan Sunil Kumar and chief engineer Siju V. Shenoy. Parents of Siju, residing at Irumpanam in Thripunithura, say he used to call daily. Last Friday, he told them that the vessel was en route to Fujaira. They were concerned about not getting his call the next day. They were soon told by the company, around 11.45 p.m. that day, that the ship had been seized by Iran.

Siju, a marine engineer for about 19 years, was on leave till June 14.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan tweeted that the Indian Ambassador to Tehran had sought consular access to all the 18 Indians, part of the 23-member crew of Stena Impero.