Significant allocation for marquee connectivity projects

₹2,000 crore earmarked for land acquisition for SilverLine

Giving a thrust to the development of road, rail and air connectivity infrastructure, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in his Budget on Friday announced the State government’s resolve to go ahead with its marquee projects that can have a transformative effect in the State’s economy.

While announcing an amount of ₹2,000 crore for land acquisition for the proposed semi-high-speed rail project (SilverLine) from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the Minister hoped that the Central government will approve the project at the earliest.

For starting the preliminary works of proposed airstrips in Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod, the Budget has earmarked ₹4.51 crore that would be used for preparing detailed project report (DPR) and land acquisition. In the case of the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield Airport, which requires techno-economic studies and environmental impact studies, a sum of ₹2 crore has been set aside for conducting preliminary works of DPR preparation and feasibility study.

The air strip project of the Tourism department also found place in the Budget as it earmarked an amount of ₹5 crore for preparing the pre-engineering feasibility report of setting up a network of airstrips for travellers who wish to fly from one domestic tourist spot to another by using 20-40-seater planes, helicopters and for drone-based transportation.

An amount of ₹125 crore is the anticipated expenditure of each airstrip with terminals. Though the fund for the terminals and airstrips will be met from KIIFB, the project will be implemented through a public-private-partnership (PPP) model, the Minister said.

Further, an amount of ₹200.58 crore has been provided for other transport services to be implemented during the 2022-23 period. As part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, a total amount of ₹507 crore is set aside for 10 major infrastructure development projects, including Vizhinjam International Deep-sea Container Transshipment Terminal, Kochi Metro rail system, Kochi integrated water transport system, projects taken over by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation, including SilverLine, apart from projects such as Kollam-Alappuzha bypasses, annuity scheme for the 35th National Games and infrastructure development of the judiciary.

Roads, bridges

An amount of ₹1,207.23 crore has been earmarked for the development of roads and bridges, while ₹1,500 crore will be allotted for the development of the Thiruvananthapuram-Angamaly MC road and the Kollam-Shenkottai road through KIIFB, said Mr. Balagopal.

As many as 20 busy junctions in the State that experience heavy traffic jams will be identified and developed, for which a sum of ₹200 crore is earmarked. An amount of ₹200 crore will be spent from KIIFB for land acquisition and construction of six bypasses. Traffic surveys will be conducted to identify traffic choke points in major urban/rural spots, the Minister said.