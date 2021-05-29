Signature video of First Bell 2.0 ready

The second edition of the digital classes is to be telecast by KITE VICTERS channel

The signature video of the second edition of the First Bell digital classes to be telecast by KITE VICTERS channel from June 1 is ready.

If the First Bell signature video last year was like a cartoon animation in which various moments from children’s lives such as sleeping, playing, and reading, were depicted, First Bell 2.0’s signature song uses painting animation done using free software such as Krita and the like.

The half-a-minute video has elements ranging from imagination to fantasy to science to pure, simple fun that will appeal to students’ sensibilities.

Sudhir P.Y., an animator at the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) and the man behind the First Bell signature song last year, this time takes students on a different yet colourful journey filled with images of school, flowers, birds, sun, mangoes, and of course, lots of kites.

The music is by Sumesh Paramewaran, music designer who works in Malayalam movies, and Rajeev Siva, music arranger. Live voice and instruments have been used in the song by the duo.

P. Sivankari, a student of Government Lower Primary School, Cotton Hill, and three-year-old Ahaan Dev have lent their voices to the song.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty released the signature video at the KITE studio on Saturday. KITE chief executive officer Anvar Sadath K. and senior content editor K. Manoj Kumar were present.