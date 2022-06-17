Signature petition for Malayalam alphabet restoration

June 17, 2022 23:13 IST

A signature petition demanding restoration of the Malayalam alphabet in school textbooks and resumption of learning of the alphabet has been submitted to the Chief Minister and the General Education Department.

The petition submitted by the Save Education Committee is signed by renowned literary and cultural icons such as M.T. Vasudevan Nair, M.K. Sanoo, Sara Joseph, Paul Zachariah, M.N. Karassery, K.G. Sankara Pillai, Desamangalam Ramakrishnan, Kureepuzha Sreekumar, V.K. Sreeraman, Shihabuddin Poythumkadavau, Jayaraj Warrier, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The petition says the alphabet is the foundation of formal learning of language, and the practice of learning alphabets should be restored at the earliest.