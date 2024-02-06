GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Signature campaign launched against provisions in BNS 2023

February 06, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Transport Workers, Kerala, on Tuesday kicked off a signature campaign against the controversial provisions in the newly introduced Home Ministry’s Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC). Under the new legislation, hit-and-run cases can attract a 10-year imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹7 lakh. The signature campaign against new legislation under the aegis of Confederation will continue on Wednesday and Thursday in various parts of the State.

A torch-bearing protest will be organised at one lakh centres including on the parking stands of commercial vehicles and in front of the houses of motor vehicle workers, across the State on February 10. The workers will also join the national strike called by farmer organisations and trade unions in front of the Raj Bhavan and central government offices in the State on February 16, said C.K. Harikrishnan, general secretary of the Confederation.

