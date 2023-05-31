May 31, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to employ the services of a sign language expert to interpret speeches at government functions for people who are hard of hearing. It would pay the interpreters ₹1,000 as an honorarium for an hour’s work. The Cabinet also appointed two new committees to vet eminent personalities considered for Kerala awards. It approved a proposal mooted by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe department to accord land to landless members of the marginalised communities as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide potable piped water to rural households.