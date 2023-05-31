HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sign language expert to interpret speeches at government functions

May 31, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to employ the services of a sign language expert to interpret speeches at government functions for people who are hard of hearing. It would pay the interpreters ₹1,000 as an honorarium for an hour’s work. The Cabinet also appointed two new committees to vet eminent personalities considered for Kerala awards. It approved a proposal mooted by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe department to accord land to landless members of the marginalised communities as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide potable piped water to rural households.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.