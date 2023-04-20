SIFL marks record turnover of ₹66 crore 

April 20, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Thrissur

The Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd (SIFL), a State government-owned public sector undertaking under the Department of Industries, has marked a record turn over of ₹66.2 crore for the financial year 2022-23, which is 23% higher than the revenue of ₹54.33 crore recorded in the previous fiscal.

According to SIFL managing director P. Suresh, increase in commodity prices coupled with increased cost of logistics and other inputs had a significant impact on margins this year. However, these were successfully mitigated through cost reduction measures and price support from customers. The SIFL was able to increase the operational profit from ₹4.95 crore last year to ₹5.57 croe this year, registering a 13% increase.

“Over the last three years, the SIFL has expanded and diversified its customer base with increased focus on aerospace and defence, heavy engineering and railway sector. Current orders on hand include supply of products for indigenous submarine building programme of the Indian Navy, DRDO missile programme and various kinds of forgings for heavy engineering sector. For the last two years, the SIFL has exported forgings worth ₹10 crore to Qatar for the oil and gas sector,” he said.

The SIFL bagged a prestigious order worth ₹7.2 crore from the heavy vehicle factory (HVF) for the manufacture of critical components for Arjun Tank Project last year. The SIFL has emerged as a key supplier of heavy gear forgings for electric locos of the Indian Railways. All these initiatives have helped the SIFL to increase its production from 1,370 tonne last year to 2,358 tonne this year, registering a 33% increase, he added.

SIFL chairman Sherif Marakkar said the company is making efforts to further expand its footprint in the forging sector, both in the country and abroad. In accordance with directives of Minister of Industries P. Rajeev, the SIFL has drawn up a master plan for expansion activities for the next 10 years, he added.