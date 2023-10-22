SIET to conduct visual tech workshop for school students

October 22, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A visual technology workshop for high school and higher secondary students in the State will kick off with a district-level event from October 28 to 30.

‘Visual Talent 2023’ will be organised by the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) at Agricultural Co-operative Staff Training Institute, Manvila, here, for select students with a keen interest and aptitude for visual technology.

Four students from each of the 12 block resource centres of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala in the district, who are members of film clubs, will participate in the workshop intended to be the start of an intensive training in the visual medium.

Classroom interactions, practical sessions, studio visits, film screening, celebrity chats, and open forum are the highlights of the event for which a module has been prepared and resource persons identified.

Scenarist Sajeev Pazhoor will lead a session on scripting for the students. Students will write their own script, and one of these will be selected for shooting, with some of the students in the cast. The idea will be to familiarise the students with the process and not so much on the end product, says SIET Director B. Aburaj.

The workshop will begin with an ‘Introduction to visual technology’ by lyricist an documentary film-maker Jinesh Kumar Eramam.

The session on cinematography will be led by Film and Television Institute of India alumnus James Joseph, and that on graphics and animation by Maju Simon.

The participants will visit Chitranjali Studio where they will see the editing and mixing process. They will also visit a serial shooting locale to understand how a shoot progresses.

The students will get an opportunity to interact with veteran actor Madhu and actor Premkumar, who is also the Chalachitra Academy vice chairman. There are attempts to rope in other guests too, says Mr. Aburaj.

The Chalachitra Academy will hold film screenings every day. The screenings will be followed by an open forum.

After Thiruvananthapuram district, the workshop will be held in other districts too.