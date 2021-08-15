SIEMAT’s programmes for this year to be launched tomorrow

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will on Tuesday inaugurate academic programmes drawn up by the State Institute of Educational Management and Training-Kerala (SIEMAT-Kerala) for implementation this academic year.

National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) vice chancellor N.V. Varghese will be the chief guest at the online function, to be held at 11 a.m. General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish will preside. Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. will be present.

The inaugural will be followed by the second lecture in a series organised using NIEPA funds by the School Leadership Academy-Kerala that functions under the SIEMAT.

Mohandas B. Menon, former chairman of the National Institute of Open Schooling and former chief and director of the UNRWA-UNESCO Education Programme, will speak on ‘Digital learning in school education–the way forward’.

Heads of various departments, education officials, heads of school, teacher training college principals, teachers, students, and researchers, will participate in the function. The programme will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the School Leadership Academy–Kerala (https: //www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz-gttoJ8hs)

SIEMAT-Kerala, which conducts capacity and leadership enhancement programmes, has planned a five-day COVID education management training for education officials such as deputy directors of education, district and assistant education officers and so on this year. A foundation-level online training for heads of schools and advanced training for various segments will also be held.

The School Leadership Academy-Kerala gives away school leadership model awards, conducts a certificate programme in functional school leadership, a YouTube channel, and documentation of novel activities and initiatives in education.