year
Sidharthan’s father moves Kerala High Court for immediate handover of case to CBI by govt.

April 04, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Jayaprakash T., father of J.S. Sidharthan who was found dead in his hostel room on the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University campus in Pookode in Wayanad district, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State government to expedite steps to hand over the probe into his son’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Watch | Kerala college tragedy: A student’s death and a political firestorm

In his petition, Mr. Jayaprakash said the government had issued an order granting consent for takeover of the probe by the CBI. However, the government had not furnished details of the case to the agency. There was a conscious attempt to delay the investigation. The delay would facilitate the release of the accused on bail and filing of a shoddy chargesheet, ensuring their acquittal. Therefore, it was imperative that the probe is taken over by the CBI without delay, he said.

The government only wanted to create an impression that it had conceded the request by the petitioner for a CBI probe. At the same time, the government also wanted the CBI to turn down its request for want of material. As a result of the delay in the investigation, the crucial material evidence was destroyed beyond recovery, the petitioner alleged.

judiciary (system of justice) / Kerala

