ADVERTISEMENT

Sidharthan’s death: former Kerala High Court judge A. Hariprasad appointed Inquiry Commission

March 28, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Commission ordered to submit report within three months from the date of first sitting.

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday appointed former Kerala High Court judge A. Hariprasad as the Inquiry Commission to probe the purported administrative lapses on the part of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) authorities in the death of second-year student Sidharthan J.S.

A notification issued by Kerala Raj Bhavan has stated that the commission will conduct an inquiry into “the lapses, omissions with regard to the administration of the campus and hostel, the omissions or refusal, if any, on the part of authorities/officers of the university in performing their duties in terms of the (KVASU) Act, Statutes, Regulations, and Anti-Ragging Regulations issued by the UGC (University Grants Commission). The commission shall report on the failures, if any, on the part of the Vice-Chancellor in preventing the incident.”

Mr. Hariprasad was chosen from a list of retired High Court judges provided by the Kerala High Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Deputy Superintendent of Police, Wayanad Special Branch, Kunhan V.G., will assist the Inquiry Commission.

Ragging

The terms of reference also mandates the commission to inquire into the alleged lapses on the part of the university authorities in containing incidents of ragging and violence on the campus, and fixing responsibility on the officers or authorities for lapses that led to Sidharthan’s death. The commission has also been directed to suggest preventive measures to avert similar incidents in future.

The commission has been ordered to submit its report within three months from the date of its first sitting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US