Sidharthan’s death: former Kerala High Court judge A. Hariprasad appointed Inquiry Commission

March 28, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday appointed former Kerala High Court judge A. Hariprasad as the Inquiry Commission to probe the purported administrative lapses on the part of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) authorities in the death of second-year student Sidharthan J.S.

A notification issued by Kerala Raj Bhavan has stated that the commission will conduct an inquiry into “the lapses, omissions with regard to the administration of the campus and hostel, the omissions or refusal, if any, on the part of authorities/officers of the university in performing their duties in terms of the (KVASU) Act, Statutes, Regulations, and Anti-Ragging Regulations issued by the UGC (University Grants Commission). The commission shall report on the failures, if any, on the part of the Vice-Chancellor in preventing the incident.”

Mr. Hariprasad was chosen from a list of retired High Court judges provided by the Kerala High Court.

Former Deputy Superintendent of Police, Wayanad Special Branch, Kunhan V.G., will assist the Inquiry Commission.

Ragging

The terms of reference also mandates the commission to inquire into the alleged lapses on the part of the university authorities in containing incidents of ragging and violence on the campus, and fixing responsibility on the officers or authorities for lapses that led to Sidharthan’s death. The commission has also been directed to suggest preventive measures to avert similar incidents in future.

The commission has been ordered to submit its report within three months from the date of its first sitting.

