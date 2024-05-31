Sidharthan’s death: conditional bail for 19 students

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to 19 students of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Wayanad, in connection with the death of J.S. Sidharthan, their fellow student, on February 18.

They had been charged by the Central Bureau of Investigation with abetting Sidharthan’s ‘suicide’, among other charges, by brutally assaulting him and conducting a public trial.

Justice C.S. Diaz granted them bail on the condition that they must not enter Wayanad district or leave Kerala until the probe in the case was over. They would also have to surrender their passports.

While denying charges of criminal conspiracy, ragging, and abetment to suicide, they contended that their further judicial custody was not required.

Referring to the postmortem examination report, the court said there were no ante-mortem injuries on the body of the deceased student, other than those caused due to hanging. There was no sufficient material to establish any positive act by the accused to have instigated or aided the suicide.

It was also well-settled that once a final report was filed, a strong case must be made out for continuing a person in judicial custody. The right to bail cannot be denied merely due to sentiments of society. The petitioners aged 22 to 24 years had already been in judicial custody for 90 days and were entitled to be released on bail.