Sides of highways to be cleaned

Waste to be segregated, disposed of

The sides of national and State highways will be cleaned on January 25 with the support of various departments and organisations.

Biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste collected from the sides of highways passing through each panchayat will be segregated.

While degradable waste will be used for composting, non-biodegradable waste will be cleaned with the help of the Haritha Karma Sena and taken to the nearest material recovery centre for segregation and storage.

These will be handed over to the Clean Kerala company and traders of old wares. Whatever cannot be reused will be handed over through Clean Kerala for sanitary land filling, the pressnote informed.

Jan 17, 2020

