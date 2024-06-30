GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddque elected AMMA general secretary

Published - June 30, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Siddique has been elected general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

He defeated Kukku Parameswaran and Unni Sivapal in the election held ion Sunday.

Edavela Babu, who was the longest-serving general secretary of the organisation, had opted out earlier.

Jagadeesh and Jayan Cherthala were elected vice-presidents and Baburaj the joint secretary.

Kalabhavan Shajon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Ansiba Hassan, and Sarayu were elected to the executive committee of the association.

Actor Mohanlal and Unni Mukundan were earlier elected president and treasurer of the organisation unopposed.

