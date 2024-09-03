GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddique’s bail plea to be considered on Sept. 12

Published - September 03, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The anticipatory bail plea of actor Siddique will be considered by the Kerala High Court on September 12.

The Single Judge of the court, who considered the plea, didn’t allow the actor any interim protection from arrest. The court sought the views of the State government on the petition of the actor on the day.

The police had earlier booked a case against Siddique on charges of rape following a complaint from a junior woman actor.

In his bail plea, Siddique had denied the allegations as false and maintained that the woman had subjected him to a prolonged campaign of harassment and false accusations since 2019. She had also been repeatedly making unsubstantiated and false claims of “tried to sexually misbehave” and verbal sexual advances against him in 2016.

He stated that the woman came up with the allegation of rape after becoming aware of the fact that the simple allegation of attempted sexual assault was a bailable offence and he could not be taken into custody for the offence.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.