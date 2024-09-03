Siddique’s bail plea to be considered on Sept. 12

The anticipatory bail plea of actor Siddique will be considered by the Kerala High Court on September 12.

The Single Judge of the court, who considered the plea, didn’t allow the actor any interim protection from arrest. The court sought the views of the State government on the petition of the actor on the day.

The police had earlier booked a case against Siddique on charges of rape following a complaint from a junior woman actor.

In his bail plea, Siddique had denied the allegations as false and maintained that the woman had subjected him to a prolonged campaign of harassment and false accusations since 2019. She had also been repeatedly making unsubstantiated and false claims of “tried to sexually misbehave” and verbal sexual advances against him in 2016.

He stated that the woman came up with the allegation of rape after becoming aware of the fact that the simple allegation of attempted sexual assault was a bailable offence and he could not be taken into custody for the offence.