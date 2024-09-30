GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddique to appear before SIT soon

Published - September 30, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Siddique, who was granted interim protection from arrest for two weeks by the Supreme Court on Monday, will soon appear before the Special Investigation team (SIT) probing the complaints against Malayalam film industry personalities in the wake of the Hema Committee report.

His defence team in the Kerala High Court said on Monday that he was likely to appear before the SIT in Thiruvananthapuram, though the date has not been decided yet. He will cooperate with the probe and appear before the investigating official, they said.

Asked why the actor was planning to depose before the SIT in Thiruvananthapuram, the team recalled that the first information report against him was registered at the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram.

The woman actor had accused him of allegedly raping her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016. The actor was charged with offences under under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on her complaint.

