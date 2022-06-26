Siddique MLA’s gunman suspended

Wayanad District Police Chief Aravind Sukumar on Sunday suspended Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T. Siddique MLA’s personal security officer and Civil Police Officer (CPO) K.V. Smibin.

He was suspended on the charge of obstructing the police officers on duty during a law-and-order issue on Friday following an attack on the regional office of Rahul Gandhi, MP, here on Friday allegedly by a group of Students Federation of India (SFI) activists.

Supporters and activists of the SFI and the United Democratic Front (UDF) had gathered here after the attack and had an altercation. They had obstructed the police.

Smibin joined the agitating UDF workers and tried to push away the police officers, catch hold of the uniform of a CPO on duty, and had also snatched the cane from the PSO of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Wayanad.

This amounted to grave misconduct and was unbecoming of a police officer, Mr. Sukumar said in his order. An oral inquiry has also been ordered against him.

29 arrested

The police so far arrested 29 SFI activists, including three women activists, in connection with the attack on the office.

The police also registered a case against 50 persons, including K.M. Abhijith, State president of the Kerala Students Union, for reportedly throwing stones at the Wayanad bureau office of the Deshabhimani daily during a protest march of by the UDF on Saturday.