Siddique Kappan’s mother passes away

Incarcerated Malayali journalist Siddique Kappan’s mother Khadeejakutty, 91, died at her Poochalomadu house, near Vengara here, on Friday. She was suffering from prolonged illness.

Mr. Kappan, secretary of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) in Delhi, was arrested and jailed by the Uttar Pradesh police while on his way to cover the killing of a girl at Hathras. He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and slapped with sedition charges.

Mr. Kappan had visited his ailing mother briefly in February after the Supreme Court granted him five days bail, which included his to-and-fro travel from Mathura Jail to his residence.

His father Mohammed Kutty had died several years ago. His mother’s burial took place at Poocholamadu Juma Masjid graveyard on Friday evening.

She is survived by seven children, including Mr. Kappan.