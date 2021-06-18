Kerala

Siddique Kappan’s mother passes away

Incarcerated Malayali journalist Siddique Kappan’s mother Khadeejakutty, 91, died at her Poochalomadu house, near Vengara here, on Friday. She was suffering from prolonged illness.

Mr. Kappan, secretary of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) in Delhi, was arrested and jailed by the Uttar Pradesh police while on his way to cover the killing of a girl at Hathras. He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and slapped with sedition charges.

Mr. Kappan had visited his ailing mother briefly in February after the Supreme Court granted him five days bail, which included his to-and-fro travel from Mathura Jail to his residence.

His father Mohammed Kutty had died several years ago. His mother’s burial took place at Poocholamadu Juma Masjid graveyard on Friday evening.

She is survived by seven children, including Mr. Kappan.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2021 7:46:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/siddique-kappans-mother-passes-away/article34851608.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY