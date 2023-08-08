HamberMenu
Siddique excelled in presenting serious issues of life in a humorous style, says Chief Minister

August 08, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

People from various walks of life condoled the death of filmmaker Siddique.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Siddique started off as a mimicry artiste and evolved into a popular filmmaker. He excelled in presenting serious issues of life in a humorous style. He was also a brilliant screenwriter. The fact that scenes from the movies he directed with Lal were still cherished by cineastes bore testimony to the acceptance of his talent, said Mr. Vijayan. His films such as Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar and Godfather found acceptance across generations. Siddique was able to contribute to the film industry in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi as well. His demise was an irreparable loss to Malayalam films and the people, said the Chief Minister.  

Actor Harishree Ashokan, who had a long association with Siddique from their early days as mimicry artistes, said he had lost a dear friend. Siddique was an exceptional human being. “He has always been a part of my life,” he said.

Actor Kalabhavan Shajon, who entered the Malayalam film industry through mimicry performances, recalled that Siddique had inspired him to pursue his career as a mimicry artiste. His void could not be filled, said Mr. Shajon.

