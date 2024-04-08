GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddharthan’s death: CBI submits FIR in court

April 08, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

A team of CBI officials, who have been investigating the death of J.S. Siddharthan, a second year veterinary student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, submitted the FIR  to the  First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, here on Monday.

  Siddharthan, was found dead in a washroom at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) in Pookode in February.

The team began their investigation on Saturday and they visited the college, hostel and a hillock near the college,  where the student was reportedly assaulted by some senior students.

 Siddharthan’s parents alleged that he endured nearly 29 hours of relentless assault by seniors and classmates before taking his own life.

 The CBI filed an FIR against 20 individuals, invoking charges of criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide, alongside provisions of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act.

 The CBI collected evidence from the college students on Monday after calling them to the camp office of the CBI at Vythiri.  They also asked the parents of Sidharthan to be present before the team to collect evidence from them.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission reached the district on Monday to probe into the incident further. They would hold a four-day sitting from Tuesday.  The panel would collect evidence from teaching and non-teaching staff as well as students during the sitting.

