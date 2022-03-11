Sickle cell anaemia patients stage dharna

Protesters demand establishment of research and care centre

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

A group of sickle cell anaemia patients in the district, under the aegis of the Sickle Cell Anaemia Patients’ Association, staged a fast on Friday on a piece of land allotted by the government for setting up a comprehensive Hemoglobinopathy Research and Care Centre for the patients at Boys Town in the district, raising a slew of demands, including setting up the project.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, C.D. Saraswathi, secretary of the association, said that 1,002 patients in the district were suffering from the acute form of the genetic disorder.

Sickle cell anaemia is an inherited blood disorder seen among tribespeople of Wayanad, Attappady, and Idukki. The disorder is highly prevalent among the tribes in South Indian States.

The government had identified seven acres of land at Glenlevel estate near Thavjinhal under the possession of the Health Department and the government earmarked ₹30 crore for the project in its budget last year, Ms. Saraswathi said.

Former Health Minister K.K. Shylaja had laid the foundation for the centre in February last year, but the construction work for the project is yet to begin.

If the project was materialised, it would be a great help to the sickle cell anaemia patients in the district as well as patients in the neighbouring districts and neighbouring States, she said. The organisation would convene a meeting in April and it would decide the mode of agitation.

The protesters also demanded appointment of a nodal officer for coordinating activities and ensuring care for the patients and setting up a special unit for the purpose at the Government Medical College, Mananthavady, till realising the project .

CAPTION- A group of sickle cell anaemia patients, under the aegis of the Sickle Cell Anemia Patients Association, staging a fast at Boys town in Wayanad on Friday.