SIC slaps fine on former public information officer of Kochi Corporation

The State Information Commission (SIC) has slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on a former public information officer (PIO) of the Kochi Corporation on charge of declining to make available relevant information with regard to select questions on a Right to Information (RTI) application.

RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala had filed the application in which there were two questions regarding the annual maintenance expenses of vehicles deployed for collection and transportation of waste to the Corporation’s Brahmapuram plant during the period between April 1, 2020 and December 2022. But the engineering wing assistant executive engineer, then PIO for the wing, in his response claimed that the said information had not been compiled and hence could not be made available. Subsequently, Mr. Vazhakkala filed an appeal with the SIC.

The Commission in an order had asked the first opposite party, Suresh K.G., to submit an explanation for not taking action under Section 20(1) of the RTI Act.

In his explanation, Mr. Suresh said that as per Section 7(9) of the RTI Act, the PIO was not duty-bound to compile and make available information spread across various files. He added that there were 100-odd vehicles for waste movement for which there were as many files, and that they were in various sections for payment. Compiling them was a time-consuming process, which would take a toll on other important jobs, Instead, the applicant was informed that he could personally examine relevant documents in the presence of the authorities concerned, and that the applicant did not use that offer, he explained.

Mr. Suresh then appeared before the SIC personally. The Commission pointed out that while in the response to the RTI application it was said that the Corporation had deployed 58 vehicles, in his explanation Mr. Suresh claimed that there were over 100 vehicles. It was also pointed out that opposite party could have made available the copies of the documents as such with the help of the officials concerned under Section 5(4) of the RTI Act.

Consequently, State Information Commissioner K.M. Dileep in an order dated October 18 directed Mr. Suresh to pay ₹5,000 as fine within 30 days of the order failing which the Commission secretary would initiate revenue recovery proceedings.

Corporation sources on their part clarified that the relevant information did not come under the jurisdiction of Mr. Suresh who was the PIO for the engineering wing but under his counterpart for the accounts wing. Also, where voluminous documents are involved, it was common practice to ask the applicant to personally examine the documents for free for the first hour and then for a nominal fee for every hour since then as provided for in the RTI Act.

