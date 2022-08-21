SIC recommends vigilance inquiry

Staff Reporter
August 21, 2022 22:18 IST

The Kerala State Information Commission (SIC) has recommended a vigilance probe into alleged irregularities in the allotment of quarters to doctors at Government Medical College, Alappuzha.

State Information Officer K.V. Sudhakaran passed the order on a petition filed by K.G. Jayaraj of Asramam ward in Alappuzha municipality.

Alleging irregularities and favouritism in the allotment of quarters, the petitioner submitted that authorities concerned had withheld the applicants' list despite seeking the information under the Right to Information Act. The petitioner said that rooms were allotted to people in violation of the priority list and people without valid documents were staying in quarters.

The SIC observed the charges made by the petitioner pointed to irregularities and a vigilance inquiry was inevitable. It also noted that the information officer concerned could not provide reasonable answers to the charges levelled by the petitioner at the SIC hearing.

