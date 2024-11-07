SIC pulls up Feroke municipality for negligence in processing RTI files

A flash inspection carried out under the leadership of Kerala State Information Commissioners (SICs) A. Abdul Hakkim and T.K. Ramakrishnan in the Feroke municipal office on Thursday (November 7) revealed grave negligence and irregularities on the part of officials in handling applications submitted under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The team found that officials handling RTI requests had made unauthorised document alterations and produced falsified reports. The Commissioners also disclosed receiving petitions about alleged efforts by some officials to intimidate RTI applicants, seemingly to conceal information from the public.

The inspection also revealed a lack of proper file catalogues and indexes for processing RTI queries, along with three vacant Assistant Public Information Officer positions. The official website of the municipality, launched around 20 years ago, did not contain the digitised data required under Section 4 of the RTI Act.

The Commissioners found serious lapses in publishing official orders and notices on the municipal website. They also held municipal authorities accountable for poor responses to RTI queries and reluctance to share basic information with citizens, even in cases where no formal RTI application was required.

They said the municipality was given two weeks, at the request of officials, to address the identified issues. Conducting the inspection per Supreme Court directives, the Commissioners observed the absence of an Information Officer and other relevant officials during the inspection and review meeting. A show-cause notice would be issued to the Clean City Project Manager for his alleged non-cooperation with the Commission procedures.

