SIC for putting dam-break analysis in public domain

The State Information Commission (SIC) has stressed the need for putting the dam-break analysis prepared for the Mullaperiyar and Idukki dams in the public domain.

Information Commissioner S. Somanatha Pillai made the observation on Wednesday while disposing of a petition seeking disciplinary action against the Public Information Officer of the Water Resources Department for denying information on the dam-break analysis to an RTI activist.

The commissioner said one of the major objectives of the analysis was to assess the impact in case of a breach in the dams, so that the government and its instrumentality could prepare plans in advance and equip themselves for mitigating the damage to life and property and keeping such damage to the minimum.

The commissioner said people likely to be affected by such a possible debacle would be mentally and physically prepared for self evacuation at short notice if they had information on the issue. It would also help restrain them from encroaching on the banks of the rivers downstream and putting up structures. It was therefore highly essential in the interest of public safety that the results of the study be disseminated to the public.

A plea for getting the analysis report submitted by RTI activist D.B. Binu had been rejected by the State Public Information Officer of the Water Resources Department.