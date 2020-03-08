SIC allows taking copies on mobile phone

The State Information Commission (SIC) has directed a village officer to allow an applicant under the RTI Act to take copies of the Field Measurement Books (FMB) on his mobile phone free of cost.

The Commission made it clear that the applicant should take copies of the documents on his mobile phone within an hour.

The Commission also observed that the fees prescribed under the RTI Act could only be charged from the applicants for giving copies of the information sought by them. As per the RTI act, only ₹2 for an A4 size page copy needs to be charged.