Siblings to represent country at World Robotics Olympiad in Turkey

Cathlin Marie Jeesan and Clare Rose Jeesan, students of Holy Grace Academy, Mala, Thrissur, won gold medal at the National Robotics Olympiad 2024 held in Ahmedabad recently. The event was organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the India STEM Foundation.

With this exceptional performance Cathlin (Class VII) and Clare (Class IV) are qualified to represent the country at the World Robotics Olympiad in Turkey this November, competing in the future innovators category.

The siblings’ award-winning invention, ‘Rescue Clean Rovers’, autonomous robots designed for flood rescue and post-disaster clean-up, secured them a cash prize of ₹1,00,000 and the opportunity to showcase their innovation on the global stage at the world’s largest robotics exhibition.

On land and water

These robots can travel on land and water. They are equipped with GPS to share locations and provide live camera feeds. According to the siblings, they were inspired by the destructive floods that hit the State a few years back.

Cathlin and Clare have already applied for a patent for their groundbreaking invention, with the application currently pending before the Indian Patent Authority.

“Cathlin and Clare’s victory reflect our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence through the robotics and AI curriculum recently introduced at Holy Grace Academy,” said Clemance Thottappilly, chairperson of the school.

“We are extremely proud and humbled by their accomplishments. The school’s supportive environment has played a critical role in their journey, “ said their parents, Jeeson and Liya, Pallipatt family, residents of Ambhakad.