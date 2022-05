May 01, 2022 21:29 IST

Two brothers who ate ice cream at Valiyaparamba near Charvathur in Kasaragod district were admitted to the Kanhangad District Hospital on Sunday evening.

Anandu and Anurag from Mavilakkadapuram, Kasaragod, showed symptoms of food poisoning and were admitted to hospital. Doctors treating them said their condition was stable.

