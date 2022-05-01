Siblings suffer food poisoning after having ice cream
Two brothers who ate ice cream at Valiyaparamba near Charvathur in Kasaragod district were admitted to the Kanhangad District Hospital on Sunday evening.
Anandu and Anurag from Mavilakkadapuram, Kasaragod, showed symptoms of food poisoning and were admitted to hospital. Doctors treating them said their condition was stable.
