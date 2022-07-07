Siblings crushed to death by lorry in Kannur

Two siblings were killed in an accident on the national highway near Pariyaram here on Thursday morning.

According to the police, A. Lopesh, 34, and his sister Sneha, 28, of Pacheni were killed after a speeding lorry rammed their two-wheeler. In the impact of the collision, the two were thrown off their vehicle and run over by the lorry. The accident took place around 7.30 a.m.

Sneha, who was appointed as a teacher at the Manjeswaram Government Higher Secondary School, was going to join duty. The siblings were on their way to the Payyanur railway station when the lorry laden with poultry from Payyanur rammed their bike.

While Sneha died on the spot, Lopesh was rushed to the Kannur Government Medical Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary probe revealed that the accident occurred when the lorry driver tried to avoid waterlogging on the road. A case has been registered.