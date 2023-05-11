ADVERTISEMENT

SIB records net profit of ₹775.09 cr., the highest ever

May 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

South Indian Bank (SIB) declared a net profit of ₹775.09 crore for the financial year (FY) 22-23, the highest-ever in the history of the bank. Growth in net profit is 1,623.11% compared to the previous year. While declaring the results, Murali Ramakrishnan, MD and CEO of SIB, said the bank has achieved its highest ever performance, including highest-ever business of ₹1,63,743.42 crore, highest-ever net profit of ₹775.09 crore, highest-ever net interest income of ₹3,012.08 crore and highest-ever CRAR of 17.25%. Mr. Ramakrishnan said the business strategy of bank had contributed to the performance. During the period, the bank registered growth in all the desired segments, with focus on building quality assets across verticals such as corporate, SME, auto loan, credit card, personal loan, gold loan and so on.

He said that in line with the strategic intent of the bank, it could could churn around 58% of its advances portfolio since October 2020 amounting to ₹41,566 crore with a GNPA of only 0.09%. The board of directors has recommended a 30% dividend subject to approval of the shareholders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US